Since the beginning of his six-month probation violation ordeal, Meek Mill‘s lawyers have maintained that Judge Genece Brinkley has not only had suspicious motives in her dealings with the case, but has had a vendetta against Meek himself. They feel this directly affected her decision to sentence him to 2-4 years for violating his probation late last year — the probation she saddled him with nearly ten years ago.
Today, they’ve officially filed a motion to have the judge removed from the case, according to CBS Philly. They say that Brinkley “exceeded the judicial role by sometimes essentially acting as a prosecutor and, at other times, taking an unusual interest in, and trying to inject herself into, [Meek Mill’s] personal and professional life.”
The defense for the imprisoned Philadelphia rapper also maintains that the case “involves a pattern of judicial (mis)conduct that has prejudiced the rights of a probationer and threatens to undermine the public’s confidence in the integrity of the judicial system.”
The case has drawn national attention due to its high-profile subject and numerous details that highlight flaws and corruption in the legal system that handed down the “heavy-handed and unjust” sentence. There have been allegations of misconduct on the part of Brinkley, but also a recently revealed, Philadelphia District Attorney “do not call” list that included the name of Meek’s original arresting officer.
Meek has been granted an appeal hearing to take place April 6.
Join The Discussion: Log In With