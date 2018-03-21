Meek Mill’s Lawyers Have Filed A Motion To Remove A Suspect Judge From His Case

Since the beginning of his six-month probation violation ordeal, Meek Mill‘s lawyers have maintained that Judge Genece Brinkley has not only had suspicious motives in her dealings with the case, but has had a vendetta against Meek himself. They feel this directly affected her decision to sentence him to 2-4 years for violating his probation late last year — the probation she saddled him with nearly ten years ago.

Today, they’ve officially filed a motion to have the judge removed from the case, according to CBS Philly. They say that Brinkley “exceeded the judicial role by sometimes essentially acting as a prosecutor and, at other times, taking an unusual interest in, and trying to inject herself into, [Meek Mill’s] personal and professional life.”

The defense for the imprisoned Philadelphia rapper also maintains that the case “involves a pattern of judicial (mis)conduct that has prejudiced the rights of a probationer and threatens to undermine the public’s confidence in the integrity of the judicial system.”

The case has drawn national attention due to its high-profile subject and numerous details that highlight flaws and corruption in the legal system that handed down the “heavy-handed and unjust” sentence. There have been allegations of misconduct on the part of Brinkley, but also a recently revealed, Philadelphia District Attorney “do not call” list that included the name of Meek’s original arresting officer.

Meek has been granted an appeal hearing to take place April 6.

