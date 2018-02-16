Getty Image

It turns out Meek Mill’s best chance at freedom may not come from exposing Judge Genece Brinkley or anyone else involved in his decade-long probation, but someone involved in convicting him in the first place. CBS Philly reports that Meek, who is serving a 2-to-4 year sentence on a probation violation, has been granted an April “post-conviction relief appeal” hearing in his case based on newly-revealed information that ex-officer Reginald Graham, the sole witness in his 2007 trial, was on a list of cops deemed noncredible witnesses by a special Police Misconduct Review Committee.

According to CBS, Meek’s lawyers contend that Graham lied during his testimony in Meek’s 2007 guns-and-drugs case. That 2008 conviction is what has him on probation to this day. The lawyers say they have sworn statements from two former cops willing to back up their claims that Graham gave false testimony. The two officers, Jeffrey Walker and Gerold Gibson, were also removed from the force – and convicted on theft charges.

Meek’s lawyers have been poking at the credibility of presiding Judge Genece Brinkley, who they say is “infatuated” with Meek. It appears now though that the legal team has shifted their focus to the details of his original conviction. Meek’s lawyer Joe Tacopina has said that they were going to exhaust all efforts in attempts to free the Philadelphia rapper, and to this point it seems they’re doing just that.