Getty Image

It looks like the new, improved Meek Mill is done with rap feuds as he settles his score with Compton rapper The Game after clearing up a similarly contentious relationship with Drake earlier this year. While the newly mended link with the Toronto crooner yielded the song “Going Bad” from Meek’s new album Championships released this past weekend, he also tweeted that he was open to the possibility of the same with his former west coast foe.

When asked by a fan if new music from Meek and The Game was ever likely to happen, he seemed amicable to the idea, writing back, “Yea why not!!!” His enthusiastic response was matched by Game on Instagram — the Compton rapper’s social media platform of choice — who wrote:

“Had a beef wit a n—- that could’ve ended in bloodshed either way. We had difference but when it all boiled down, we were once friends in & out of music. As young African American men we grew in similar situations where a lifespan for us was 21 years of age & that is still the age in which most of us coming from where we come from think we’ll never make it to. I say all that to say, life is short & the day after @meekmill got out of jail, he called me & we talked for an hour.. not about the beef but about new beginnings & what the future holds for us as seasoned hip hop artists. That was a few months back & my n—- has done everything he said he would do in the conversation we had. Real n—- sh*t, I never wished jail on you & I was genuinely happy when you got released. I said it over the phone & I’ll say it again.. “Welcome Home” n—-.. #Championships I support it & everything else hip hop. #Growth #LoveIsLove

It looks like Meek Mill’s newly-turned leaf is already starting to have positive effects throughout hip-hop as he continues on his mission to end America’s massively unequal incarceration problem through prison and probation reform.