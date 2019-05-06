Meek Mill Toasted Nipsey Hussle During His Star-Studded Birthday Party

Getty Image

Today, Meek Mill turns 31 years old, but he started celebrating this weekend, with a party at Ysabel in West Hollywood on Sunday night. It was a star-studded hip-hop event, as folks like Future, Rick Ross, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Yachty, Young Thug, YG, DJ Mustard, Yo Gotti, and Diddy’s son Justin were in attendance. During the festivities, Mill made a speech, during which he gave a handful of toasts. He made sure to take a moment to honor Nipsey Hussle, imploring everybody to raise a glass in honor of the fallen rapper.

A couple days before that, Mill shared a photo of a new diamond chain he got, featuring a photo of Hussle, and captioned the post, “Trauma in diamonds.” Meanwhile, in an interview just weeks before his death, Hussle said that he and Mill were working on a collaborative album, saying of the project, “We’ve been cutting ideas and just getting in. We got a couple records that’s going to go off for the summer. It’s not hard at all we just got to lock in and get the records done. We working right now as we speak. We on album time right now. Next thing we going to put out musically is an album.”

The hip-hop community and fans have honored Hussle in a variety of ways since his passing, with gestures ranging from tattoos to a whole lot of streams for his songs.

