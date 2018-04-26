Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Meek Mill has had a whirlwind media tour since his release from prison, and despite the fact that he still has to go on trial, he and his closest associates have been jubilant. However, in his first TV interview post-release with Dateline, he reveals that he still doesn’t feel truly free after his ordeal.

When questioned by host Lester Holt about his perspective on freedom since his release, Meek stated plainly, “I don’t feel free. I ain’t feel free since I caught this case at the age of 19. I’m 30 now.”

Meek still remains optimistic about his ongoing legal struggle, saying, “I pray. God is my first lawyer, I always believed that. I got a strong team behind me, I got a lot of support. It’s a lot of light shed on my situation.”

He’s still on probation after violating the terms of his existing deal in two separate incidents late last year; both cases were ultimately thrown out, but Judge Genece Brinkley was quick to note that these incidents violated the terms of his probation after she says she gave him multiple chances to clean up his act.

The question, of course, is whether he should have been on probation for a decade-old conviction for pointing a weapon at an officer when it was revealed that the sole testimony came from the officer himself — and that the officer was suspected of corruption already. However, Meek doesn’t want the focus to remain on his case, but on criminal justice reform: “I got a lot a lot important people depending on me… Them men that’s going through the same thing I’m going through.”