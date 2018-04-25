Sixers Fans Erupted As Meek Mill Rang The Bell In A Joel Embiid Jersey Before Game 5

04.24.18

The fight to get Meek Mill out of prison came to its conclusion on Tuesday afternoon when a court in Pennsylvania announced that he was to be immediately released. Upon the news of this happening, there was plenty of speculating that it would be quite the scene if he was able to attend Tuesday night’s Game 5 between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat.

Both his lawyer and Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin made it clear that Meek Mill was going to try and do everything he could to get to the game, with the hopes that he would be at the Wells Fargo Center in time to ring the bell before tip off. That ended up being the case, and before things started in Philly, Meek Mill made it to the game.

