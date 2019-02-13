Getty Image

A couple weeks ago, Tekashi 69 reached a deal with federal prosecutors and plead guilty to eight criminal charges. This has apparently rubbed Meek Mill the wrong way, and on multiple occasions over the past few days, he has made it clear that he does not support Tekashi anymore. The most recent example of this is on Tekashi’s latest Instagram post, which promotes his new song, “Lanes.” Meek commented on the post, “Nah we unfollowing you.”

A few days ago, DJ Akademiks teased the song on Instagram, and Meek commented on that post too, writing, “He telling …shows over buddy… stop posting bull you disrespecting us.” Tekashi’s girlfriend Jade took to the comments to call Meek a “big hater,” and he responded, “ima hater because he’s about to tell after running around starting sh*t with people and starting drama lol the streets don’t wanna hear it no more …. it’s a fact I’m not just saying it.”

This all comes after Mill previously called Tekashi a “good kid”: He visited Real 92.3 in Los Angeles back in November and said, “The world will deliver the energy that you’re putting out. You’re delivering a gangster type of energy. He locked up in the middle of some sh*t. You gave that energy, you kinda get that energy back. […] I think he’s a good kid […] and got caught up.”