The music world is in mourning after news broke that Nipsey Hussle died after being one of three people shot in front of his Marathon store in LA. As news of the shooting broke, his industry friends and peers sent prayers up on Twitter for the 33-year-old, and there have been more tweets since the rapper was pronounced dead. Rappers such as Chance The Rapper, Lil Yachty, 21 Savage, Lupe Fiasco and more have paid their respects to the father of two.

Nipsey was a beloved figure in the rap world because of his inspirational music, entrepreneurial spirit and focus on the community. He had been involved in helping formerly incarcerated people, helping the youth learn to code, and other efforts of activism in the LA area. He was on an undoubtedly positive path, which makes news of his shooting death jarring and especially tragic.

In recent years, Nipsey downplayed any gang connections and focused on his role as an entertainer, businessman and philanthropist. He had become an independent maven who marketed and sold his album in ingenious manners before signing to Atlantic Records in 2017 for the release of his Victory Lap album. The album was nominated for a Best Rap Album Grammy earlier this year.

You can see the reactions below:

REST IN PEACE NIPSEY HUSSLE — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) April 1, 2019

MY HEART GOES OUT TO NIP N HIS FAM MAN , THIS MAN WAS ON THE RIGHT PATH AND DOING BETTER IN LIFE , N NIGGAS DO THIS EVIL SHIT, THIS GAME IS SO SHADY ITS DISGUSTING, RIP TO ONE OF THE ONLY REAL ONES LEFT @NipseyHussle 🙏🏽 SLEEP IN PEACE KING — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) April 1, 2019

Watching Nipsey inspired me to invest and own in our communities. He was a solid man who loved his woman, his family and his community. This hurts. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) April 1, 2019

Rip Nipsey Smh sad! — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) April 1, 2019

RIP Nipsey man. This is tragic — Chance Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) April 1, 2019