Getty Image

It was revealed last month that attorney Chris Darden, who was famously part of the prosecution team in the 1995 OJ Simpson murder trial, would defend Eric Holder, who is accused of fatally shooting Nipsey Hussle. Darden has received some backlash since that news emerged, and now he is taking action: TMZ reported that Darden has filed a motion to withdraw as Holder’s defense attorney. Holder has a hearing scheduled for today (Friday) in Los Angeles Superior Court, and Darden said that will be the last time he appears in court for this case.

Darden told TMZ, “Just as they were in 1995 — Cowards never change. These days these cowards don’t send letters instead they sit anonymously behind keyboards threatening a man’s mother and children. To those who issued those threats to my children please pay close attention so there is no misunderstanding. Later. F— YOU!”

Darden went on to say that everybody deserves the right to an attorney of their choice, saying, “After centuries of a history of black men hung from trees without trial, or after the thousands of cases of black men tried, convicted and executed without counsel … I cannot understand why in 2019 some people would deny a black man his 6th Amendment right to counsel of his choice.”

Nipsey Hussle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.