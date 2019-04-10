Nipsey Hussle’s Parents Spoke Out About The Tragic Death Of The Rapper

04.09.19 39 mins ago

Getty Image

In the week since the tragic death of beloved Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle, fans, friends, and collaborators of the late rapper have sent an outpouring of support to his loved ones and family members. Last week, Lauren London — his longtime partner and the mother of his youngest child — expressed her grief at the loss of her “best friend.”

On Tuesday, Hussle’s parents Angelique Smith and Dawit Asghedom spoke publicly for the first time about the loss of their son.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Smith said she’d like for Hussle “to be remembered as a humble, spirited, respectful man who had, since his childhood, had an extraordinary and unlimited intellectual capacity.” Smith expressed her desire for fans of Hussle’s not to sink too deeply into the negative feelings surrounding the tragic death of her son. She has found her self comforting mourners arriving to send their condolences and “chasing away the spirit of fear and grief … retaliation and anger.”

“He’s not shy, to tell the truth even though it might not look good. He wasn’t scared of anything,” Hussle’s father said. He spoke admiringly of what his son did for his neighborhood and his life-long investment in Los Angeles’s Crenshaw district. “He made something work in an area that was run-down, that people were scared to come to, and he turned it into a landmark.”

