Lauren London Reacted To Nipsey Hussle’s Tragic Death: ‘I’m Lost Without You’

04.02.19 1 hour ago

Instagram

On Tuesday, Actress Lauren London, the partner of the late Nipsey Hussle, addressed the shocking shooting death of her longtime boyfriend and the father of her youngest son. The rapper was gunned down outside the clothing store that he owned in South Central Los Angeles on Sunday.

In the days since Hussle’s death, fans and peers have come together online and at his store to pay their respects to Hussle. No doubt reeling from the shock of the unexpected news, London remained silent as news that he felt unsafe in his final days came to light.

But Tuesday brought news the LAPD had arrested a suspect in the shooting. And later in the day, London broke her social media silence with an emotional Instagram post honoring the life of Hussle.

TAGSLauren LondonNIPSEY HUSSLE
