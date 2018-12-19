Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Nipsey Hussle’s album, Victory Lap, is appropriately titled. He certainly seems to be in the midst of a year-long victory lap after his 10-year, self-produced marathon in the rap game. His Atlantic Records debut has barreled its way onto all types of year-end lists, it’s remained in the rap album of the year discussion longer than any other contender, and even garnered a Grammy Award nomination for that very honor. It may have taken a while, but for Nipsey, his success has come along with “Perfect Timing,” which is the title of the standalone single he’s released to commemorate the culmination of all that hard work.

The single, which leaked in April, has since been polished with an extended verse praising the benefits of persistence. “Sometimes perfect timing feels like I’m too late,” Nipsey raps. “But I know you still great in spite of your mistakes / Before you run your race, you gotta find your pace / Just make sure you cross the line, f*ck the time it takes.” Nipsey crossed the line this year in a big way, but knowing him, he’s already working toward more in 2019.

Victory Lap is out now on Atlantic Records.

Nipsey Hussle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.