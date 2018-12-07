Getty Image

The Grammys is the most prestigious awards ceremony in music, but following the 2018 proceedings, the Recording Academy faced some significant problems. Bruno Mars’ win for Album Of The Year was seen by many as a disappointing result, and the relative lack of female representation among the award winners and nominees was so apparent that a task force was created to address the issue. More generally speaking, many categories often have some snubs in their lists of nominees (just ask A Tribe Called Quest), so in 2019, the Grammys will be mixing things up by going to eight nominees (up from five in prior years) for Best Album, Song, Record, and New Artist.

There have been some definite issues with the Grammys in the past, but now it’s time to see how things will turn out this year in light of these changes, as the complete list of nominees for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards has just been announced. First Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Alessia Cara, and Zane Lowe joined CBS This Morning to reveal the nominations for the major categories, then the full list of nominees was revealed online shortly after.

Something to keep in mind as we open these envelopes…to be eligible for 61st #GRAMMYs consideration, recordings must have been released between Oct.1, 2017, and Sept. 30, 2018 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) December 7, 2018

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards are set to be held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 10, 2019, but ahead of that, find the full list of nominees below.