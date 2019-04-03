Getty Image

This past weekend, Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot outside of his Marathon Clothing store, and now it appears that the reason the rapper was there in the first place was because he was helping a friend of his.

TMZ reports that Hussle went to the store to pick up some new clothes for a friend, who had just been released from prison after 20 years. Hussle supposedly wanted to help make sure his friend had nice clothes when meeting up with family and friends later that day. The friend was apparently one of the other two people who were injured in the shooting, with the second being the friend’s nephew.

Hussle reportedly didn’t let “his team or his primary security guard” know that he was heading to the store, as the trip was supposedly a spontaneous one, and “no one in his camp was aware he’d left home.” This was days after Hussle had armed police officers at a video shoot because he and his team felt his life was in danger.

The good news is that the Los Angeles Police Department has arrested 29-year-old Eric Holder, the suspected killer. LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a press conference on Tuesday, “Mr. Holder walked up on multiple occasions and engaged in a conversation with Nipsey and the others that were there. He left and subsequently came back armed with a handgun, and purposefully and repeatedly fired, striking and killing Nipsey Hussle.”