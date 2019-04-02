Getty Image

Nipsey Hussle’s death this weekend was a big surprise to the music community, but in the days leading up to it, Hussle reportedly felt like he was in danger. TMZ reports that while filming a video three days before his death, Hussle and his security team were extra cautious about protecting the rapper, because “they were scared someone would try sneaking on set and killing him,” according to sources from the video set.

On Thursday, Hussle was filming a video with John Legend and DJ Khaled for a song called “Higher,” which is set to appear on Khaled’s upcoming album. The video was filmed in Inglewood, and Hussle’s production team reportedly wanted the entire parking structure in which they were filming to be shut down, instead of just the top two floors they had booked for the shoot. The production crew also reportedly hired ten armed police officers due to concerns about the rapper’s safety. Just hours before Hussle was shot, he tweeted, “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”

Since then, the Los Angeles Police Department has identified a suspect in Hussle’s murder.

Legend tweeted after Hussle’s passing, “RIP Nipsey. I just spent Thursday with him filming a video for a beautiful new song we created with Khaled. We filmed in Inglewood, close to where he grew up. He was so gifted, so proud of his home, so invested in his community. Utterly stunned that he’s gone so soon.”

