The Suspect In Nipsey Hussle’s Murder Has Been Arrested By The LAPD

04.02.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

On Sunday, rapper, entrepreneur, and community organizer Nipsey Hussle was gunned down in the parking lot of the clothing store he owned in South Central Los Angeles. At the time of the shooting, the gunmen, who shot and injured two others in the incident, was simply identified as a “Black male.”

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department issued a press release identifying the suspected killer as a 29-year-old man named Eric Holder. According to their report, Holder approached Hussle and the two other victims and fired upon them before fleeing down an alley where a vehicle operated by an unidentified woman was waiting to drive him away. As of Monday, Holder was still on the loose. Now, according to CBSLA, the suspected gunmen is in police custody.

