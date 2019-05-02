Offset Broke A Fan’s Phone In Target And Now There’s A Warrant Out For His Arrest

05.02.19 32 mins ago

Getty Image

For a fan of a musician, it’s exciting when they just so happen to see them out in the world. Recently, though, fans have learned that it’s probably not the best idea to start filming people without their consent. Recently, Earl Sweatshirt smacked the phone out of a fan’s hand because they were unknowingly filming him, and during a Target run on April 25, Migos’ Offset did the same thing. Now it looks like Offset might actually be facing some consequences, as Sandy Springs, Georgia police have issued an arrest warrant for Offset for criminal damage to property, Atlanta’s WSB-TV 2 reports.

The video from the phone shows the fan taking a selfie video inside a Target store, which ends with Offset swinging his arm down and hitting the phone’s screen. TMZ notes that in the full video, the fan said, “What’s up, Offset,” to which the rapper responded, “Get the f*ck out of my face,” before hitting the phone. TMZ also said that the phone cost $800, which means that the damage Offset caused is actually a felony.

This isn’t the only charge Offset is facing at the moment, as last week, it was reported that Offset has been hit with a felony firearms possession charge.

Around The Web

TAGSOffset
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.30.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.29.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.26.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP