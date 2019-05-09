Offset Was Reportedly The Target Of A Drive-By Shooting At An Atlanta Recording Studio

05.09.19 5 mins ago

Getty Image

Last night, Migos member Offset was at work in an Atlanta recording studio, but the session took a dark turn when a drive-by shooting targeted the building, TMZ has reported.

Law enforcement sources reportedly told the publication that they responded to the shooting at Crossover Entertainment Group studio on Wednesday night, and that Offset was there when shots were fired into the building. Shortly after 9 p.m., passengers in a passing car shot at the building, and the bullets struck three vehicles, the outside of the building, and at least one apartment window. The shooting reportedly took place shortly after Offset stepped outside to take a break.

There is reportedly also surveillance footage of the incident, and one witness believed Offset was possibly the target of the shooting. Offset was apparently no longer there when officers arrived, and since then, there has been no news about any potential harm that Offset may have experienced, so it appears that he is OK. However, there was a report of somebody being shot in the leg, although officers did not find a victim.

This is not the first time that Offset has been involved in a shooting. In 2014, he and the rest of Migos were traveling in Florida via van when a vehicle pulled pulled up alongside them and began shooting at the rap group.

Meanwhile, a video for “Enzo” — a collaboration between DJ Snake, Offset, 21 Savage, Sheck Wes, and Gucci Mane was released this afternoon. Police also recently issued an arrest warrant for Offset after he damaged a fan’s phone.

