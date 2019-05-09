Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Fans of fast-driving Ferraris and equally high-powered rap posse cuts have plenty to be excited about in the new video for DJ Snake’s ‘Enzo.’ Featuring a frenetic hook from Harlem hellraiser Sheck Wes, the black-and-white video finds DJ Snake flexing with Atlanta’s finest: Offset, 21 Savage, and Gucci Mane. Each of the three trap rappers delivers dizzying verses, putting on for their city and showing off their ridiculous wealth as the camera swoops and dips over their high-end foreign sports cars and iced-out jewelry.

The video, produced by CR8TIVE ROW and directed by Daps, features a stripped-down approach that highlights how differently rap videos get made in the modern era. However, the props more than make up for the low-key production, giving each rapper a chance to shine in the spotlight and delivering simple but effective imagery that fits with their braggadocious subject matter.

It’s also the first new Sheck Wes appearance since he was accused of domestic abuse by his ex-girlfriend Justine Skye. Although the judge in the case dismissed charges due to lack of evidence, Sheck has been laying low ever since her accusations went public, which combined with an embarrassing snafu with the video for his single “Gmail,” dented his meteoric rise. Whether this single sets him back on the path to success remains to be seen.