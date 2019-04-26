Getty Image

Update: Something In The Water has announced partial refunds for Friday’s canceled show.

A portion of your ticket purchase will be refunded due to today’s weather related cancellation. Ticket purchasers, keep an eye out for an email coming soon. — SOMETHING IN THE WATER (@sitw) April 26, 2019

The first ever Something In The Water music festival was supposed to kick off this weekend (April 26) in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The three-day event is the brainchild of rapper/singer/producer/Chanel-collaborator Pharrell Williams. Last November, the Virginia Beach City Council gave the 46-year-old the okay to hold the inaugural edition of his event on a strip of his hometown’s famous Oceanfront. Unfortunately for the “Happy” singer, things did not exactly go as planned.

Due to the impact caused by today’s severe weather at the beach venue, we are sorry to announce that we are unable to put on a show tonight. Stay safe and we look forward to seeing everyone tomorrow! ☀️ — SOMETHING IN THE WATER (@sitw) April 26, 2019

On Friday, a tweet from the festival’s official Twitter announced that due a severe storm rocking the mid-Atlantic region, the festival’s opening night performances had been postponed. The announcement, which came just hours before the night’s first act was set to hit the stage, was a major disappointment for many fans who excited for show’s stacked lineup. Artists scheduled to perform on Friday included Migos, Lil Uzi Vert, Janelle Monae, Dave Matthews Band, Diplo, and of course the festival’s organizer Pharrell.

Check this out! Watch as a strong storm rolled over the #Oceanfront Friday evening https://t.co/s6J5JnbXtq #FirstWarn3 pic.twitter.com/mZ3MSeBcUK — WTKR News 3 (@WTKR3) April 26, 2019

However, judging by video coming out of local outlets like Virginia’s WTKR News 3, the storm appears to be very serious, and it was likely for the best that the night’s festivities were called off. For his part, Williams thanked fans for their patience and promised that the show would go on “first thing in the morning.”

VA Beach, the weather wasn’t great today but it’s clearing up and we’re excited to see you first thing in the morning. Thank you for hanging in there….we will not disappoint. Thanks everyone who showed up today, every artist, every company and everyone involved. — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) April 26, 2019

There is no official word yet on whether any of the artists scheduled today will play later in the weekend.