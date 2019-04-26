Update: Something In The Water has announced partial refunds for Friday’s canceled show.
The first ever Something In The Water music festival was supposed to kick off this weekend (April 26) in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The three-day event is the brainchild of rapper/singer/producer/Chanel-collaborator Pharrell Williams. Last November, the Virginia Beach City Council gave the 46-year-old the okay to hold the inaugural edition of his event on a strip of his hometown’s famous Oceanfront. Unfortunately for the “Happy” singer, things did not exactly go as planned.
On Friday, a tweet from the festival’s official Twitter announced that due a severe storm rocking the mid-Atlantic region, the festival’s opening night performances had been postponed. The announcement, which came just hours before the night’s first act was set to hit the stage, was a major disappointment for many fans who excited for show’s stacked lineup. Artists scheduled to perform on Friday included Migos, Lil Uzi Vert, Janelle Monae, Dave Matthews Band, Diplo, and of course the festival’s organizer Pharrell.
However, judging by video coming out of local outlets like Virginia’s WTKR News 3, the storm appears to be very serious, and it was likely for the best that the night’s festivities were called off. For his part, Williams thanked fans for their patience and promised that the show would go on “first thing in the morning.”
There is no official word yet on whether any of the artists scheduled today will play later in the weekend.