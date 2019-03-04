Capitol Records

Pharrell has been an important figure in the music industry for years now, so naturally, he has a lot of connections. Now he is taking advantage of those relationships to flesh out a pretty stacked lineup for his new Something In The Water festival. The event goes down in his hometown of Virginia Beach between April 26 and 28, and the lineup is led by Travis Scott, Maggie Rogers, Anderson .Paak And The Free Nationals, Migos, Janelle Monae, and others.

Beyond them, the lineup so far features Lil Uzi Vert, Jaden Smith, Jhene Aiko, Diplo, Deepak Chopra, Radiant Children, DRAM, Missy Elliott, Mac DeMarco, Geoffrey Canada, Trap Karaoke, Ferg, SZA, Pusha T, Kaws, Masego, John-Robert, J Balvin, Pharrell & Friends, Virgil Abloh, Pop Up Church Service, Leikeli47, Rosalia, and Dave Matthews Band.

Pharrell and Rogers are forever connected to each other thanks to a viral moment they shared years ago: In 2016, Pharrell hosted a masterclass for music students at the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU’s Tisch School Of The Arts, of which Rogers was a part. While Pharrell and Rogers listened to one of her songs, Pharrell was visibly impressed, and even seemed to be holding back tears as the track played.

Tickets go on sale on March 8 at noon EST, so visit the festival website for more information about tickets.