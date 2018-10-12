Post Malone Teaches Jimmy Fallon About The Joys Of Olive Garden

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Post Malone was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon recently, and during their conversation, he told the host that he’s a big-time Olive Garden fan, so much so that he celebrates all of his major achievements there. When Fallon told Malone that he had never been to the Italian restaurant, he invited Fallon to join him at Olive Garden after that episode’s taping. Fallon accepted the invitation, and on last night’s episode, The Tonight Show chronicled the pair’s trip to the Times Square location.

Based on the footage, it appears that the two had a swell time. Malone and Fallon started off with a free wine tasting, free breadsticks, and unlimited salad, which baffled Fallon, who asked, “What? What do you pay for here?” Elsewhere in the segment, Fallon brought Malone a laundry basket filled with croutons (per Malone’s request), and the two dined on extra crispy chicken parmesans, Malone’s go-to dish. To wrap things up, Fallon gave Malone a pretty special gift: The legal rights to Olive Garden’s former slogan, “When you’re here, you’re family,” which the restaurant gave to Late Night With Jimmy Fallon in 2013.

The night didn’t end there, either: The Hollywood Reporter notes that after filming the segment, Malone still wanted to hang out, so he and Fallon went to an Irish pub, where Malone participated in a jam night.

Watch the Olive Garden segment above.