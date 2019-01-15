Getty Image

As the backlash against R. Kelly continues to grow, more and more artists are speaking out against the singer. Former collaborators are distancing themselves from Kelly, and Lady Gaga has gone as far as removing “Do What U Want,” which features Kelly, from streaming services. Chance The Rapper and Celine Dion also just removed their collaborations with Kelly from streaming services. Now, Post Malone has said he believes that is the right thing to do.

In a new video from TMZ, a cameraman caught up with Malone and mentioned how DJ Paul and French Montana both said recently that Kelly’s legacy will live on through his music. Malone replied, “I have no clue. He’s done a lot of f*cked up shit, obviously. I have no clue, no comment, really.” The cameraman then mentioned that artists are distancing themselves from their collaborations with Kelly by taking the songs down, to which Malone responded, “I think essentially it is the right thing to do, I don’t know. It’s not really my place.” The cameraman then says these artists could be re-writing history and that Kelly is a “big artist,” to which Malone said, “Yeah, I understand. He’s also doing a lot of big f*cked up shit.”

Kanye West, meanwhile, may have a different stance, as he recently said about Kelly and Michael Jackson, “We can enjoy all their music all we want.” However, Kim Kardashian later wrote on Twitter, “I want to make it very clear, he is not condoning anyone’s actions or unacceptable disgusting behavior. My husband’s words are being taken out of context due to timing.”