Getty Image

Ever since the airing of the Surviving R. Kelly documentary series, the backlash against the controversial singer is about as strong as it’s ever been. A variety of artists, like John Legend and Questlove, have spoken out against Kelly, and Kelly is now the focus of an active criminal investigation in Georgia. Now Lady Gaga has decided to make a statement about Kelly, sharing a post in Twitter in which she apologizes for working with him on her 2013 single “Do What U Want (With My Body).”

“I stand behind these women 1000%, believe them, know they are suffering and in pain, and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously.” she wrote. “I’m sorry, both for my poor judgment when I was young, and for not speaking out sooner.”

Gaga also writes that the song was created as a result of her not having yet “processed the trauma that had occurred in my own life,” and that her thinking at the time was “explicitly twisted.” At the end of the post, Gaga vows to never work with Kelly again, and to remove “Do What U Want” from streaming services.

Find Gaga’s full post below.