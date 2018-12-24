Getty Image

As many people are visiting family or otherwise enjoying some downtime during the holiday season, new music releases aren’t exactly at the forefront of most folks’ minds. There were some lingering storylines from this year that have yet to be resolved, though. One of those is new music from Post Malone. In November, he tweeted that he was hoping to get some new music out before 2018 came to an end, writing, “Trying to put out a new body of work before the end of the year but we all know how that goes wish me luck k.” He doubled down on by tweeting a couple weeks ago, “Song before the year ends.” As the clock struck midnight last night, Malone decided to beat Santa Claus to the punch by a day and deliver an early Christmas gift, dropping a surprise new song called “Wow.”

The track is similar in theme to his previous hit “Congratulations,” as he spends most of the song talking about the success he’s had in recent years. He says during the chorus, “Hunnid bands in my pocket, it’s on me / Yeah, your grandmama probably know me.” Elsewhere, he says, “Before I dropped Stoney, none of y’all really cared / Now they always say ‘Congratulations’ to the kid.”

It would seem that this is a teaser of the “new body of work” he said he’d put out by the end of 2018, although it appears he won’t meet that deadline. Whatever the case, it doesn’t seem unlikely that we could be getting a new release from Malone in 2019.

