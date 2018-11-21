The science of Post Malone may put forth its latest hypothesis much sooner than expected.

Late Tuesday, Malone spoke briefly on his desire to give fans “a new body of work” before we put 2018 down. In the same breath, he acknowledged an equally likely scenario in which fans bury 2018 with only an ubiquitous 18-track new album to show for it.

Trying to put out a new body of work before the end of the year but we all know how that goes wish me luck k — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) November 21, 2018

This year has been especially kind to Malone, so it’s hard to blame him for wanting to give it a proper farewell with a new project. Chart success aside, of which there was very much indeed, Malone has also spent the year bagging gobsmacking accomplishments like being gifted unholy amounts of Postmates’d Chick-Fil-A by Travis Scott and introducing a late-night Jimmy to the many mysteries of Olive Garden.

Beerbongs & Bentleys was the subject of quite a bit of debate back in October when the Grammys were reported as having made the call to consider it in the pop album categories, not rap. The rock categories at the upcoming 61st annual ceremony were also unnecessarily scrutinized after Kanye West’s team reportedly submitted his and Kid Cudi’s Ty Dolla Sign-featuring Kids See Ghosts cut “Freeee (Ghost Town Pt. 2)” for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance consideration.