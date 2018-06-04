Getty Image

Pusha T has secured the first Billboard Top Rap and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Album of his career with Daytona, an unprecedented success considering the album released with minimal fanfare, a short tracklist, no advance single, and a controversial cover. Daytona also debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, another first for the veteran rapper, whose previous efforts, My Name Is My Name and King Push — Darkest Before The Dawn peaked at No. 20 and No. 4, respectively.

Of course, at least some of that success might be attributed to his ongoing, contentious dispute with Drake in the wake of Pusha’s “Infrared” jabs about ghostwriting. However Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle” parting shot about sending Pusha and GOOD Music an invoice for the additional listens may have been premature crowing on the Canadian’s part in the aftermath of Pusha’s incisive (and controversial) “The Story Of Adidon” diss.

However now that the dust is settling over their feud, Pusha appears to be turning in attentions to promoting his album in earnest, appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to deliver an intense performance of “If You Know You Know,” which may mark the Daytona intro as its official first single by default.

Now that the Kanye West-produced Pusha T experiment has been proven a success, the anticipation for remaining GOOD Music projects from Kid Cudi, Teyana Taylor, and Nas is likely to reach a fever pitch.