It’s been a mixed bag for Pusha T over the past couple weeks: He got in a nasty feud with Drake (which is now over) and was chased by a fox in Wyoming, but he also gave a striking performance of “If You Know You Know” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and saw that song’s parent album Daytona top the charts. Now he’s ready for more, so he’s shared a vertically-shot video for “If You Know You Know,” which is currently only available on Spotify.

In the video, Pusha finds himself stopped by police on a dark highway and has a gun drawn on him. Pusha addressed similar topics while speaking about the song with Genius recently, saying:

“I look at myself as a person who definitely has made it out. I look at myself as an artist who has weathered the storm on so many different occasions. Even pre-career, just weathered the streets and made it through. People know my story and they know how many close calls and things, and people next to me have been fell victim to incarcerations and so on and so forth.”

Watch the “If You Know You Know” video on Spotify. Pusha also released a lyric video for the song recently, so check that out below.

Daytona is out now via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam. Get it here.