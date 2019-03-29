Getty Image

Offset isn’t the only member of Migos in a high-profile hip-hop relationship. Quavo is dating Saweetie, who launched her career on the strength of “Icy Grl,” a viral single that has over 60 million Spotify plays. Saweetie just dropped a new EP, Icy, and she goes about it mostly alone. There are a couple tracks with features on them, though, and they both come courtesy of Quavo.

Naturally, the two trade compliments back and forth on “Tip Toes,” many of which are too explicit to quote here. Needless to say, though, there is a mutual attraction between the two, which they express over a minimal, old-school instrumental. That theme continues on the stylistically similar “Emotional,” another drum machine-driven track that bridges the gap between vintage and modern.

Saweetie recently spoke about how her relationship with Quavo began, saying that it started on Instagram: “At first, he DM’d me. You know what, it was weird because his DM went straight to my [inbox.] It went straight in, it didn’t go to the requests.”

Listen to “Tip Toes” and “Emotional,” along with the rest of the Icy EP, above.

Icy is out now via Icy Records/Warner Bros. Get it here.

Saweetie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.