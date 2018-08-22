Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Migos member Quavo strikes out alone in his latest video as the trio continues their Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour alongside Drake. “Workin Me,” released as part of a three-song set including “Lamb Talk” from the Atlanta trap-rap superstar, receives the cinematic visual treatment, directed by Quavo himself with assistance from Joseph DeRosiers Jr. and Edgar Esteves.

In the clip, Quavo takes references from mafia movies and forbidden love stories as his menacing mob boss introduces Quavo to his niece, portrayed by Bay Area rising rap star Saweetie, and promises to kill Quavo if he goes after her. Of course, Quavo just can’t resist dipping into the cookie jar and ends up on the business end of a few hand tools along with his star-crossed paramour. There’s a bit of a twist at the end, but no spoilers here. You can watch the full video to see what becomes of our heroes above.

Quavo’s solo foray comes at the end of an extended promo campaign for Migos’ most recent album, Culture II, which was still receiving its own music videos as recently as July with “Narcos.” Quavo has largely been the engine driving the trio’s success with his tireless work ethic, directing videos, mixing tracks, and campaigning to get the trio cast in Disney’s Lion King reboot. You’d think he’d be slowing down now, but with “Workin Me,” it looks like he’s actually just getting started.