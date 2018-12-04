Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Red Bull Music Academy is the culture-forward beverage company’s traveling music workshop series which utilizes concerts, lectures, art installations, and club nights to celebrate significant moments, movements, and figures in music history. At the most recent of these events, Red Bull Music Festival Toronto, Red Bull partnered with a very special guest who was responsible for some of the most transformative hits of the 2000s and is currently experiencing a career resurgence of sorts thanks to a recent run of placements that includes songs with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, Russ, and Swae Lee — none other than Scott Storch.

The producer behind hits like Terror Squad’s “Lean Back,” 50 Cent’s “Candy Shop,” and the chord arrangement on Dr. Dre‘s “Still DRE” gave a 60-minute lecture at CBC’s Glenn Gould Studio on Monday night to discuss his incredible run of hits, his fall from grace, and the comeback that he’s currently attempting with the help of a new documentary as well as some unexpected help from some clips displaying his production prowess that have turned into memes and gone viral via social media.

Over the course of the lecture, which we’re debuting so you can watch in full above, Storch details his time with legendary hip-hop band The Roots, the production of “Still DRE,” the work that he did with Timbaland and Justin Timberlake helping to craft the hit, “Cry Me A River,” along with what it’s like to work with some of today’s hottest up-and-coming rappers in a world where the preferred sound of hip-hop has changed so drastically.

It’s an insightful look into a one-of-a-kind career, as well as the inner workings of the music industry, and just how hard it can be to redeem yourself after falling from grace, and it’s well worth checking out.