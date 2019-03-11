Solange Has A Self-Shot Dance Party In Her Brief ‘Binz’ Video

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Earlier this month, Solange dropped her new album When I Get Home, and it was accompanied by a 33-minute short film of the same name. The film featured some flashy production as seen by her “Almeda” video, which features a cowboy, twelve DeLoreans, a bunch of dancers, various sets, and other bits of evidence that this was a big-time production. Now, she has shared a new video for the song “Binz,” and she took a markedly different approach to the clip.

The song is already pretty short at 1:51, but the video uses a truncated version of the song and runs for fewer than 90 seconds. As for the video, it’s very simple: It’s a compilation of footage that Solange shot of herself, presumably on her phone, dancing in front of the camera. She changes outfits and locations a number of times, but that’s about all there is to say when it comes to this video. The clip serves its purpose: It’s an entertaining diversion, and Solange’s constant smile throughout suggests that she had a fun time making it.

“Binz” was co-written and co-produced by Panda Bear, and he’s just one of many collaborators on When I Get Home, as the album also features Dev Hynes, Sampha, Tyler The Creator, Playboi Carti, Gucci Mane, and others.

Watch the video for “Binz” above, and read our review of When I Get Home here.

When I Get Home is out now via Columbia.