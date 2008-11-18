T-Pain Interview with Rhapsody

Read the full story here:

Does it bother you that everyone is using the auto-tune?

It bugs me when people act like they created it or brought it back. It’s like, you don’t realize what I just did? Lil Wayne will tell you right now that the only reason he is doing it is because of me. He saw that people accepted it. And Kanye called and said, “I got to borrow your style for a second.” He’s kept it a little longer than he said he would he was going to, but at least he gives me the props.

What’s the status of you and Wayne’s collaborative project, T-Wayne?

The T-Wayne project is coming after my album. We still have to finish it, and we have four record labels between the two of us. It will probably come out either late this year or early next year.