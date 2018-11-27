Tekashi 69’s New Album ‘Dummy Boy’ Has Been Released Following A Delay

Getty Image

Tekashi 69’s new album Dummy Boy was supposed to be released last Friday, but the record ultimately didn’t come out last week due to the rapper’s pending legal troubles. This morning, however, it was rumored that the rapper would be releasing the album today. Now, Dummy Boy is finally available on streaming services.

DJ Akademiks shared the news earlier today, writing in a tweet this morning, “Tekashi 6ix9ine album ‘DUMMY BOY’ will be officially released in a few hours to all major outlets. This is the decision of Tekashi himself who despite being disappointed about his leak & his current situation wants his fans to enjoy his music. He says he loves and misses his fans.”

Dummy Boy is Tekashi’s major label debut, and it features contributions from Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Gunna, Murda Beatz, Scott Storch, Lil Baby, and others. The album was also reportedly released via a new distribution deal with Create Music Group, after the rapper’s deal with Caroline and Capitol Music Group fell through following the album leak this weekend. Create Music Group was already Tekashi’s publisher, but they hadn’t yet handled distribution for the rapper.

A few days ago, Tekashi was reportedly transferred from the general population in Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center to a different facility, one used for witnesses who have agreed to cut a deal. Yesterday, he entered a plea of “not guilty” to charges including conspiracy to sell drugs and commit robberies, and his trial date was set for nearly a year from now, on September 14, 2019.

Listen to Dummy Boy above.

Dummy Boy is out now via Scumgang Records. Get it here.