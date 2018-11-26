All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Sometimes good R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to all the great music so every week, we’ll be offering a digest of the hottest R&B jams fans of the genre should hear. Many great songs were released over the Thanksgiving holiday.

First up, R&B sister-group VanJess released a sun-kissed visual for their song “Another Level” off their debut album Silk Canvas and Kelly Rowland dropped off a trap-inspired single titled “Kelly.” Lastly, newcomer DaniLeigh has followed-up from the rising popularity of her blazing single “Lil Bebe” with a music video for her latest track “Blue Chips.”

VanJess — “Another Lover”

Straight off VanJess’ debut album Silk Canvas is the Kaytranada-produced jam “Another Lover.” The music video for “Another Lover” released this week taps into the sisters’ Nigerian roots and is an empowering visual filled with mesmerizing dance moves celebrating black women of all shades. Every beat is met with an expressive clap as Ivana and Jessica Nwokike’s distinct, yet graceful vocals command liberation from a man who insists on playing games. “But I’m not wishing on maybes / Those don’t turn into a thang / Oh yes I’m angry and in pain, but know what? / I could find another lover,” the hook cries out over hard-thumping bass. VanJess originally gained recognition on Youtube in 2011 after covering Drake’s “Headlines” and Frank Ocean’s “Thinking About You.” The sisters are now signed RCA’s Keep Cool imprint.

Kelly Rowland — “Kelly”

Over Thanksgiving weekend Kelly Rowland released a new, trap-infused single. Simply titled “Kelly,” the club banger has Ms. Rowland turning the humbleness down and turning the fancy talk up. “Kelly ain’t, Kelly ain’t got no chill / Kelly don’t really give a f*ck how you feel / Kelly ain’t humble no mo’, n—- / Kelly got a foot on your throat, n—-,” she sings. It’s the first fans have heard from Kelly since her 2013 album Talk A Good Game and she is reportedly working on the next one.

DaniLeigh — “Blue Chips”

23-year-old DaniLeigh takes a break from her hyped-up bop “Lil Bebe” and slows up the tempo with “Blue Chips.” Dani channels her inner mermaid for the blue-toned visual as she boastfully sings lyrics asserting her bossed-up position. “My whip look vader / Watch me flip my roof up / Boss up get my paper / Lil b*tch u won’t do somethin’ / B*tch I’m like some blue chips,” Dani brags underwater. The Def Jam star is getting ready to drop her new album The Plan on November 30 and is slated to launch her headlining Be Yourself tour in January.