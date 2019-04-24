At the outset of Nipsey Hussle’s career, The Game was one of the first rap veterans to help him out by bringing him on tour as his opener. This didn’t sit well with some folks, however — namely The Game’s fellow Bloods, as Nipsey claimed membership in a notorious Crip set at the time. Game admitted as much in a heartfelt Instagram post where he reminisced about the beginnings of his friendship with the late, great Victory Lap rapper.
Had hella fights & fell out with 1/2 my hood the time I took you on tour. Most niggas I still ain’t cool wit to this day. A young blood nigga from the westside of Compton bringing a gang of rollin 60’s crips on tour was doing the most. I had to explain daily to my homies, how it was bigger than Compton, bigger than LA & that having that state of mind would only get us so far in this shit… My niggas that stayed down with me saw my vision come into fruition & the niggas who didn’t get it then & still don’t now are somewhere mad & bitter as fuck with nothing but hate in their heart because we kept it moving & made our union BIGGER THAN LIFE. Nip used to hit the stage & perform and nobody would really be into it because like any new artist, people don’t know your music or aren’t familiar with your face so the 1st time you touch the stage they just stare at you waiting to see what energy you put out before they give theirs back. He started off a lil hesitant but he did his thing & then came off stage after his set & said “Chuck, these niggas don’t fuck wit my shit”. I would say in return “Naw, nigga.. these are Game fans & they just know you or the music yet but watch in a couple shows when you get comfortable, you gone kill it”. I told my nigga the same thing happened to me when @snoopdogg took me on tour, u just gotta push through bro. We were in Dallas, Texas then. Next night we in Houston & I told him before he went on “Tonite, just go out there close ya eyes & spit that shit from ya heart as if nobody was in the crowd” & then open your eyes & I bet you see a a difference. 20 min later, he came off stage smiling big as hell & said “I got these niggas now Chuck, I know what to do”. From that moment on, my nigga had everything he needed to push forward & put everything into motion for himself & look at what he became.. Look at what he did, was able to accomplish for his people & this was only the beginning. The world didn’t know what was to come in the next couple months & the plans he had to expand from Crenshaw & Slauson to other neighboring hoods, cities etc.. They took my nigga way 2 early & that’s what hurts the most #OneNipPostADayTiliFadeAway 🏁
He detailed the advice he gave the younger Hussle: “I told my n—- the same thing happened to me when @snoopdogg took me on tour, u just gotta push through bro.” While the rap game mourns Nipsey’s loss along with his family and friends, his career still remains an example for anyone setting out to chase a dream. You get the energy back that you put out — and Nipsey Hussle put out some truly powerful energy.