Hip-hop has always had a fractious relationship with the hosts of the conservative Fox News network, but tensions escalated after the death of respected LA rapper Nipsey Hussle after one of the channel’s hosts disparaged his musical legacy while covering his funeral. Fox News host Laura Ingraham mocked Nipsey — and mistook him for collaborator YG — during a segment about the turnout for his funeral procession packed the streets of his hometown with well-wishers. Compton rapper The Game especially took issue, calling for a boycott of Fox News with an impassioned Instagram post:

Game, who was one of the first big-name entertainers to take Nipsey Hussle under his wing early in the enterprising younger rapper’s career and who seemed especially hard hit by the news of his death, issued a call to arms to boycott not just Fox News — which likely wouldn’t have much effect as there probably aren’t too many viewers in his rap listening, Instagram following demographic — as well as its sponsors, which would probably have a greater impact if executed and sustained correctly.

The end goal, he says, is to get Laura Ingraham fired from her position as a Fox News host. While that goal seems attainable and even reasonable, Fox News’ general disposition toward rappers isn’t likely to change — even if it’s a battle Fox’s hosts rarely come out on top of. Just ask Bill O’Reilly, who went toe-to-toe with Cam’ron, only to end up a meme (twice), or Tomi Lahren, whose name still gets butchered online thanks to Wale to this day by even airlines’ official accounts, and likely has an irrational fear of dog leashes to this day thanks to Cardi B. Whether Game can get his followers to follow through or not, it’s probably best for Fox to issue an apology and stop commenting on rap altogether. The full text of Game’s post can be read below.