Getty Image

Tributes to the memory of Nipsey Hussle continue to pour in from all over the hip-hop world, including from his closest friends. Snoop Dogg was one of the late rappper’s earliest supports and at the beginning of his career many publications compared Nipsey to the elder hip-hop pioneer. Snoop spoke at Nipsey’s memorial, telling stories of how the two stayed in close communication over the years, trading ideas for businesses and songs. So, it only makes sense that Snoop would join the growing list of entertainers and athletes making paying homage to Nipsey in the wake of his death at the age of 33.

Where some of those associates got tattoos or saluted Nipsey through song, Snoop got a more flashy accessory to honor his fallen friend. Snoop showed off a new chain on Instagram flooded in colored diamonds and completed with a diamond encrusted pendant featuring a black-and-white photo of Nipsey.

Of course, there were no tributes more apropos of his legacy than the ones he left for himself. Reports that he was creating a charitable foundation for kids and had plans to open a casino in Las Vegas surfaced in the wake of his death and it seems likely that even more will continue to come to light, given his generosity and constant planning.