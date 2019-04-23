Getty Image

The legal woes continue for Travis Scott. Last week, it was reported that the “Sicko Mode” rapper had been ordered to repay a Minnesota concert promotion company to the tune of $382,932.79 for missing a high-profile gig he was contracted to play during the Super Bowl 2018 weekend. Now, another lawsuit has been filed against the Houston rapper.

According to TMZ, DJ Paul — legendary Memphis rapper and founding member of the group Three 6 Mafia — believes that the chorus of Scott’s song “No Bystanders” is nearly identical to that of the 1997 Three 6 Mafia song “Tear Da Club Up.” Paul is now suing for a portion of the profits from the song, as he believes he’s owed around $20 million.

The songs do bear a very striking resemblance to one another. While the lyrics to the Three 6 Mafia chorus — “Tear da club up, tear da club up” — differ slightly from Scott’s “No Bystanders” — “F*** da club up. F*** da club up.” — as Paul notes in the legal documents, the cadence and sound of both hooks are virtually identical. Further bolstering his claim, Paul points out that Scott used the exact hook from “Tear Da Club Up” for his performance at the Grammys earlier this year.

“No Bystanders” is a song from Scott’s massively successful album Astroworld, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spawned one of the year’s most lucrative arena tours.

(Via TMZ)