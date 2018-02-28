Towkio Provides A ‘Symphony’ Of Energy During His Performance On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

#Jimmy Fallon
02.28.18 1 week ago

Towkio has returned back to us earthlings with a new sense of accomplishment – and an album to promote. Towkio performed his “Symphony” track on Jimmy Fallon last night, giving the track the energetic performance it deserves. He brought along a live drum player, whose impassioned tribal drums fed Towkio a contagious energy that he put into the live set. He started off wearing a thick brown jacket before whipping it off upon the appearance of vocalist Teddy Jackson, who performed “Symphony’s” chorus. He then whipped the bubble coat off and asked New York to put their hands up in unison. Just in case they didn’t, he ran up into the audience to make sure they were feeling the vibes. Towkio, who recently collaborated with SZA on ‘Morning View,’ gave us a nighttime spectacle that successfully channeled the energy of “Symphony’s” video.

“Symphony” is one of the standout singles of WWW, the studio debut from the Chance The Rapper-affiliated artist. He’s the first hip-hop-leaning signee of Rick Rubins American Recordings, which is a hefty co-sign from a hip-hop legend. WWW has a heavy electronic influence, as well as reverend for Chicago’s rich dance culture. Both are on display throughout “Symphony.”

Towkio made waves last week by taking an air balloon miles above the earth to celebrate WWW’s release.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Fallon
TAGSjimmy fallonTowkio

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP