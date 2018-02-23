Listen To Towkio And SZA’s Dreamy New Collaboration ‘Morning View’

If you find yourself in the right spot at the right time today, you’ll be able to look up about 100,000 feet in the sky and spot Chicago rapper Towkio, literally dropping his new album, WWW. Towkio is proving himself as a force to be reckoned with on fun singles like “2 Da Moon” (and as somebody who’s really into space and the sky), and beyond that, there’s a fun treat on the album: “Morning View,” a collaboration with SZA.

While “2 Da Moon” has an upbeat house influence, “Morning View” takes a different approach, instead choosing to reside in a hazy, ambient range. It’s a sort of pleasantly meandering track, which works well with Towkio’s breathy vocals and SZA’s endlessly capable singing. If you’ve been wondering what it would sound like if Beach House was more into R&B, this might be the answer.

The new album also features a collaboration with fellow Chicago native Vic Mensa, on the song “Forever.” It immediately follows “Morning View” on the tracklist and starts in a similarly dreamy way before transitioning into a soulful, R&B-influenced rap track. Although it stands well enough on its own, “Morning View” could almost be seen as an introduction to “Forever,” as the songs work that well one after the other.

Listen to “Morning View” above.

