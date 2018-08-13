Getty Image

Travis Scott‘s on the ride of his life as the Astroworld first week totals come in, earning him his second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 and finally dethroning Drake’s Scorpion, which held the top spot for five weeks. Travis also turned in the highest traditional album sales total of 2018 and second-highest equivalent units behind Drake.

Astroworld earned 537,000 equivalent album units, with 270,000 in traditional album sales. The streaming numbers don’t look too shabby either, with 261,000 in SEA (streaming equivalent albums) units, and finally 6,000 TEA (track equivalent albums) units. Those numbers make Astroworld the second-largest overall week of 2018 behind Scorpion and the biggest traditional sales week of 2018. The traditional sales were no doubt helped along by the bundles of merchandise that came with the album on Travis’ website, which included pre-sale ticket access to upcoming Travis shows, prints of the Dave LaChappelle-photographed album cover and its controversial alternate, and double vinyls.

With Astroworld taking No. 1, Travis now boasts two No. 1 albums after Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight earned the top spot in 2016. Drake’s Scorpion now sits at No. 2, while Mac Miller’s Swimming debuted at No. 3 with 66,000 units sold. YG landed at No. 5 with Stay Dangerous, which was edged out at 56,000 units by Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys at No. 4 with 58,000.