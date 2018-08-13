Travis Scott Dethrones Drake At The Top Of The Charts With A Huge Debut For ‘Astroworld’

#Drake
Hip-Hop Editor
08.13.18

Getty Image

Travis Scott‘s on the ride of his life as the Astroworld first week totals come in, earning him his second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 and finally dethroning Drake’s Scorpion, which held the top spot for five weeks. Travis also turned in the highest traditional album sales total of 2018 and second-highest equivalent units behind Drake.

Astroworld earned 537,000 equivalent album units, with 270,000 in traditional album sales. The streaming numbers don’t look too shabby either, with 261,000 in SEA (streaming equivalent albums) units, and finally 6,000 TEA (track equivalent albums) units. Those numbers make Astroworld the second-largest overall week of 2018 behind Scorpion and the biggest traditional sales week of 2018. The traditional sales were no doubt helped along by the bundles of merchandise that came with the album on Travis’ website, which included pre-sale ticket access to upcoming Travis shows, prints of the Dave LaChappelle-photographed album cover and its controversial alternate, and double vinyls.

With Astroworld taking No. 1, Travis now boasts two No. 1 albums after Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight earned the top spot in 2016. Drake’s Scorpion now sits at No. 2, while Mac Miller’s Swimming debuted at No. 3 with 66,000 units sold. YG landed at No. 5 with Stay Dangerous, which was edged out at 56,000 units by Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys at No. 4 with 58,000.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSAstroworldDrakeScorpionTravis Scott

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP