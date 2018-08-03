Getty Image

The last time Travis Scott performed at Lollapalooza was a complete and utter disaster in every conceivable sense of the word. It was 2015 and the emerging Houston MC, and Kanye West protégé, was given a late afternoon slot at the primarily EDM-geared Perry’s Stage. Not ideal by any means, but far inferior performers have made more out of less.

Scott eventually turned up way past his scheduled start time – not that big of a deal for a rapper – played two songs, and just before kicking into his third, “Uptown,” implored the fans near the front to hop the barricade and join him onstage. An avalanche of bros took him up on the invitation and soon it was utter chaos. “Middle finger up to security right now,” he screamed. Naturally, those in charge didn’t take to kindly to that sentiment and promptly shut everything down. After ducking backstage, Trav was led away in handcuffs and charged with disorderly conduct.

Three years later and things couldn’t have been more different. Scott had come a long way as both an artist and, frankly, a celebrity, since that earlier debacle. He’s had three top-5 albums, including a solo No. 1 with Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight, a full-scale arena tour opening for Kendrick Lamar, and a baby with one of the most famous women on the planet, Kylie Jenner. Now he was closing down the first night of the festival at the north end of Grant Park with a veritable army of teens and twenty-something ready and willing to totally lose their collective sh*t to his music. A full 45-minutes before he even showed up and security turned down the volume on Virgil Abloh just across the field to ask those gathered in front of the Bud Light stage to take several steps back to allow those crushed against the front barricade room to breathe. I couldn’t tell you what the scene looked like for Arctic Monkeys on the larger Grant Park stage a mile south, but Lollapalooza might have been better served flipping the two acts.