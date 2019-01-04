Getty Image

They say “the show must go on,” but Travis Scott takes that old truism to the next level at his raucous, rowdy live shows. In his Astroworld intro, “Stargazing,” he quips: “It ain’t a mosh pit if ain’t no injuries,” and his latest show proved him right once again. Video surfaced of a fan in the mosh pit during a recent concert lying on the ground and writhing in agony after he apparently broke his arm. Travis, after checking to make sure the injury wasn’t any worse than that, got back to the show, performing “Skyfall” while the venue staff saw to the damaged extremity. Mosh at a Travis Scott show at your own risk.

This fan broke his arm and Travis performed Skyfall while watching him lay on the ground in pain 💀💀 Welcome to Astroworld 🤣🎪☁️ pic.twitter.com/7mHPGv4pC8 — travy (@astrotravy) January 3, 2019

However, given Travis’ prior track record, you should know what you’re getting into when you buy a ticket. In 2017, Travis was arrested for inciting a riot during a show in Arkansas, while another show saw a fan leap/fall from a balcony and end up paralyzed.

Of course, you’ll also see working Ferris Wheels-slash-one-man roller coasters, and may even get a glimpse of Travis’ maybe-wife Kylie Jenner, so maybe it all shakes out in the wash. If nothing else, fans at Travis’ shows are likely to go home with plenty of stories to tell — and possibly a few bumps, bruises, scrapes, and scars to go along with them.