Travis Scott Kept Performing After A Fan Broke His Arm In The Mosh Pit At A Recent ‘Astroworld’ Tour Stop

Hip-Hop Editor
01.04.19 2 Comments

Getty Image

They say “the show must go on,” but Travis Scott takes that old truism to the next level at his raucous, rowdy live shows. In his Astroworld intro, “Stargazing,” he quips: “It ain’t a mosh pit if ain’t no injuries,” and his latest show proved him right once again. Video surfaced of a fan in the mosh pit during a recent concert lying on the ground and writhing in agony after he apparently broke his arm. Travis, after checking to make sure the injury wasn’t any worse than that, got back to the show, performing “Skyfall” while the venue staff saw to the damaged extremity. Mosh at a Travis Scott show at your own risk.

However, given Travis’ prior track record, you should know what you’re getting into when you buy a ticket. In 2017, Travis was arrested for inciting a riot during a show in Arkansas, while another show saw a fan leap/fall from a balcony and end up paralyzed.

Of course, you’ll also see working Ferris Wheels-slash-one-man roller coasters, and may even get a glimpse of Travis’ maybe-wife Kylie Jenner, so maybe it all shakes out in the wash. If nothing else, fans at Travis’ shows are likely to go home with plenty of stories to tell — and possibly a few bumps, bruises, scrapes, and scars to go along with them.

Around The Web

TAGSAstroworldTravis Scott

Listen To This

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

01.04.19 2 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.26.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.26.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP