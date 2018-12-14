Getty Image

Earlier this month, there was reason to believe that there was a problem with the Billboard 200 chart dated December 8. More specifically, it appeared possible that there was some sort of counting error, and that Tekashi 69’s Dummy Boy was actually the No. 1 album of the week instead of Travis Scott’s Astroworld. Billboard confirmed as much, writing that the chart was “being audited by Nielsen Music due to a processing discrepancy.”

After much confusion, Billboard has come to the conclusion that Astroworld really was the true top album. A Billboard spokesperson told TMZ, “In a historically close race, after a rigorous review of the process and the methodology by which the No. 1 ranking on last week’s Billboard 200 album chart was awarded to Travis Scott’s Astroworld, we concluded that no correction was warranted.” This means that no recount was necessary, and that Billboard decided the right move was to stick with their original data.

This means that Astroworld truly did make its return to the top spot with 71,000 equivalent album units, as originally reported, while Dummy Boy was second with 66,000. At the moment, though, neither album is in the top spot: On the current chart, Astroworld sits at No. 8, Dummy Boy is No. 3, and at No. 1 is Meek Mill’s Championships.