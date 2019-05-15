Getty Image

The Wu-Tang Clan documentary series, Of Mics And Men, is currently airing on Showtime, depicting the band’s origins in New York City in the early ’90s. The group will help promote the docuseries and provide some new music for fans with an accompanying project, also titled Of Mics And Men, which will be an EP of “music inspired by the series,” according to a post from the band’s official Twitter account.

You've seen episode 1/ Wu documentary by now (and if you haven't, what were you doing last weekend), now listen to the music inspired by the series. On Friday, we're coming with a new Wu-Tang EP from @36ChambersALC and Mass Appeal, so let your boss know you'll be in late to work. pic.twitter.com/9tPXfDnWVv — Wu Tang Clan (@WuTangClan) May 14, 2019

The EP will be released with Mass Appeal Records and Wu-Tang’s own 36 Chambers brand. Although the group did not reveal whether the EP would consist of all new music, a compilation of older records, or a mix of the two, it turns out fans won’t have to wait long to find out; the EP drops this Friday, May 17, coinciding with the second episode of the show airing on Showtime.

Of course, the Showtime series is just one of two that the group has had in the works recently. They’ve also signed on with Hulu for Wu-Tang: An American Saga, a fictionalized re-telling of the crew’s early come-up starring Dave East as a Method Man stand-in and Ashton Sanders as Bobby Diggs, the show’s RZA analog. Meanwhile, Ghostface Killah has been working on a horror film called Angel Of Dust.