Billboard‘s first-week numbers are in and the trade magazine reports that YG’s new album, 4Real 4Real, will come in at No. 7 in its first week, behind pop singer Billie Eilish, DJ Khaled, Tyler The Creator, Moneybagg Yo, whose 43VA Heartless is now his highest-charting album, R&B singer Khalid, and the Aladdin soundtrack.

4Real 4Real sold 37,000 equivalent album units, giving YG his fourth top 10 debut. Stay Dangerous went to No. 5 in 2018, Still Brazy landed at No. 6 in 2016, and My Krazy Life, his Def Jam debut, came in at No. 2 in 2014. Only 4,000 units of YG’s 37,000 EAU came from straight album sales. For an album that was pushed back and admittedly under-promoted by its artist, that isn’t half bad.

Newcomer DaBaby came in just behind YG with 32,000 units for Baby On Baby, while Ariana Grande and Lizzo rounded out the top 10. Chart-topper Billie Eilish can now say she has another thing in common with Drake, as her album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? hit No. 1 three separate times, a feat the 6 God accomplished in 2016 with his album, Views.

After 4Real 4Real, YG has one more album to complete his contract with Def Jam Records, so don’t be surprised if his next album rollout looks a lot different. Hopefully, he can go out with a bang, reaching similar heights to his 2014 debut.