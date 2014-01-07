’12 Years a Slave,’ ‘American Hustle,’ ‘Gravity’ score in Denver critics’ nods

No offence to the good people of Denver, but it’s a bit odd for a critics’ group to give an award for Best Original Song, but not, say, Best Cinematography. Are the Golden Globes really such a good model? Anyway, the Denver Film Critics’ Society nomination list is led by the three perceived Best Picture frontrunners: “12 Years a Slave” gets seven nods, while “American Hustle” and “Gravity” are right behind with six. Otherwise, things are mostly as you’d expect, though Woody Harrelson is an against-the-grain pick for Best Supporting Actor. Full list below; catch up with all the other regional critics’ awards at The Circuit

Best Picture

“American Hustle”

“Captain Phillips”

“Gravity”

“12 Years a Slave”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Director

David O. Russell, “American Hustle”

Paul Greengrass, “Captain Phillips”

Alfonso Cuaron, “Gravity”

Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”

Martin Scorsese, “The Wolf of Wall Street”



Best Actor

Christian Bale, “American Hustle”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Tom Hanks, “Captain Phillips”

Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”



Best Actress

Amy Adams, “American Hustle”

Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”

Brie Larson, “Short Term 12”

Emma Thompson, “Saving Mr. Banks”



Best Supporting Actor

Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips”

Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”

James Franco, “Spring Breakers”

Woody Harrelson, “Out of the Furnace”

Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”



Best Supporting Actress

Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”

Lupita Nyong”o, “12 Years a Slave”

Octavia Spencer, “Fruitvale Station”

June Squibb, “Nebraska”

Oprah Winfrey, “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”



Best Original Screenplay

“American Hustle”

“Blue Jasmine”

“Enough Said”

“Gravity”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”



Best Adapted Screenplay

“Before Midnight”

“Captain Phillips”

“Philomena”

“12 Years a Slave”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Blue is the Warmest Color”

“The Broken Circle Breakdown”

“The Grandmaster”

“The Great Beauty”

“The Hunt” “Blue is the Warmest Color”“The Broken Circle Breakdown”“The Grandmaster”“The Great Beauty”“The Hunt” Best Documentary

“The Act of Killing”

“Blackfish”

“Cutie and the Boxer”

“Stories We Tell”

“20 Feet from Stardom”

Best Animated Film

“The Croods”

“Despicable Me 2”

“Frozen”

“Monsters University”

“The Wind Rises”



Best Comedy

“Don Jon”

“Much Ado About Nothing”

“This is the End”

“The Way, Way Back”

“The World’s End”

Best Science-Fiction/Horror Film

“The Conjuring”

“Gravity”

“Her”

“Man of Steel”

“Star Trek Into Darkness”

Best Original Score

“Frozen”

“Gravity”

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

“Man of Steel”

“12 Years a Slave”



Best Original Song

“Let It Go” from “Frozen”

“Young and Beautiful” from “The Great Gatsby”

“Atlas” from “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

“Please Mr. Kennedy” from “Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Ordinary Love” from “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”