Indiana film critics board the ’12 Years’ bandwagon

The Indiana Film Journalists Association has hopped onto the runaway “12 Years a Slave” train, ticking the film off for Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Musical Score awards today. But they provided a little more intrigue in other acting categories, giving prizes to Adèle Exarchopoulos and Barkhad Abdi, and a runner-up tip of the cap to “American Hustle” star Jeremy Renner (his first mention of the season). Check out the full list of winners below, and keep track of the season’s madness at The Circuit.

Best Film: “12 Years a Slave” (Runner-up: “Her”)

Other Finalists (alphabetical)

“All is Lost”

“Before Midnight”

“Captain Phillips”

“Frances Ha”

“Mud”

“Prisoners”

“Spring Breakers”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Director: Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave” (Runner-up: Spike Jonze, “Her”)

Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave” (Runner-up: Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”)

Best Actress: Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color” (Runner-up: Brie Larson, “Short Term 12”)

Best Supporting Actor: Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips” (Runner-up: Jeremy Renner, “American Hustle”)

Best Supporting Actress: Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle” (Runner-up: June Squibb, “Nebraska”)

Best Adapted Screenplay: “Before Midnight” (Runner-up: “12 Years a Slave”)

Best Original Screenplay: “Her” (Runner-up: “Rush”)

Best Musical Score: “12 Years a Slave” (Runner-up: “Rush”)

Best Animated Feature: “Frozen” (Runner-up: “The Wind Rises”)

Best Foreign Language Film: “Blue is the Warmest Color” (Runner-up: “The Grandmaster”)

Best Documentary: “The Act of Killing” (Runner-up: “Stories We Tell”)

Original Vision Award: “Her” (Runner-up: “Gravity”)

The Hoosier Award: Andrew Cohn and Davy Rothbart, “Medora”

Regarding this year’s Hoosier Award, IFJA members issued this statement:

“In chronicling the plight of a hapless high school basketball team from a tiny, economically depressed Indiana town, Cohn and Rothbart managed to tap into the way Hoosiers are transfixed by their hoops obsession, as well as explore the harsh choices Indiana teenagers often face. In many ways, the film stands as stark counterpoint to the seminal ‘Hoop Dreams.” These players aren”t vying for a spot in the NBA, but to win a single game and lay claim to their dignity, both on and off the court. It is a quintessentially Hoosier story told with craftsmanship, unique insight and uncommon grace.”