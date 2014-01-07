‘Her’ comes out on top in Oklahoma

How many more states do we have to go? Oklahoma is the latest to weigh in with their favorites, and they’ve picked Spike Jonze’s “Her” as their film of the year, also handing it Best Original Screenplay. “12 Years a Slave” took Best Actor for Chiwetel Ejiofor and Best Adapted Screenplay, but beyond that, the love was generously spread around, with “American Hustle,” “Dallas Buyers Club,” “Gravity,” “Blue Jasmine” and “The Hunt” among the other winners. Matthew McConaughey, meanwhile, received a Body of Work award for three performances, while “August: Osage County” received a Worst of 2013 “prize.” Full list after the jump, and everything else at The Circuit.
Best Picture: “Her”
Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron, “Gravity”
Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”
Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”
Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Best Supporting Actress: Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”
Best Original Screenplay: “Her”
Best Adapted Screenplay: “12 Years a Slave”
Best Foreign Language Film: “The Hunt”
Best Documentary: “The Act of Killing”
Best Animated Film: “Frozen”
Best Debut Feature: Ryan Coogler, “Fruitvale Station”
Body of Work Award: Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club,” “Mud” and “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Best Guilty Pleasure: “Iron Man 3”
Not-So-Obviously Worst Film: “August: Osage County”
Obviously Worst Film: “Grown Ups 2”
10 Best Films
1. “Her”
2. “American Hustle”
3. “12 Years a Slave”
4. “Gravity”
5. “Inside Llewyn Davis”
6. “Captain Phillips”
7. “The Wolf of Wall Street”
8. “All is Lost”
9. “Dallas Buyers Club”
10. “Prisoners”
First off, whoo Oklahoma! We’re the state who’s state flower is the parasitic fungus mistletoe, the state vegetable is the watermelon, and the highest mountain is called Black Mesa (those not up on their Spanish know “mesa” means table; in other words, our highest mountain is actually just another plain slightly above the other plain).
But, anyway, real question, Cuaron seems to keep winning Director when there’s a split in the regional critics awards; does anybody think that means anything?
That “award” for A:OC seems to me to be a desperate cry for attention.
Random question, Guy, are there, say, county critics groups in the UK that weigh in on their favorite films?
There’s a UK Regional Critics’ Award, I believe, but that’s as far as it goes. The country isn’t really big enough to divvy up that way. (And the London Film Critics’ Circle includes a number of non-Londoners.)
If Georgia can muster up 10 critics, then Leicestershire has no excuse, I say!
Boy, I’m looking forward to seeing A:OC this weekend (hopefully) to judge for myself. It’s been receiving a fair amount of derision…I’d like to know why.
It’s because it’s the same story everyone saw many times, and better. At times feels like a poor man’s version of Vinterberg’s The Celebration.
Huh, funny that nobody was complaining about having seen “the same story many times” when the play won a Pulitzer Prize.
Well, I haven’t read the play or watched it being staged, so it’s possible that, while not completely original, it was better executed than it was in the movie.
Of course, it’s also possible that bringing it to the screens revealed weaknesses that were already there. It wouldn’t be the first time an award looks very bad in hindsight, after all…