‘Her’ comes out on top in Oklahoma

How many more states do we have to go? Oklahoma is the latest to weigh in with their favorites, and they’ve picked Spike Jonze’s “Her” as their film of the year, also handing it Best Original Screenplay. “12 Years a Slave” took Best Actor for Chiwetel Ejiofor and Best Adapted Screenplay, but beyond that, the love was generously spread around, with “American Hustle,” “Dallas Buyers Club,” “Gravity,” “Blue Jasmine” and “The Hunt” among the other winners. Matthew McConaughey, meanwhile, received a Body of Work award for three performances, while “August: Osage County” received a Worst of 2013 “prize.” Full list after the jump, and everything else at The Circuit.

Best Picture: “Her”

Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron, “Gravity”

Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Supporting Actress: Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”

Best Original Screenplay: “Her”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “12 Years a Slave”

Best Foreign Language Film: “The Hunt”

Best Documentary: “The Act of Killing”

Best Animated Film: “Frozen”

Best Debut Feature: Ryan Coogler, “Fruitvale Station”

Body of Work Award: Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club,” “Mud” and “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Guilty Pleasure: “Iron Man 3”

Not-So-Obviously Worst Film: “August: Osage County”

Obviously Worst Film: “Grown Ups 2”

10 Best Films

1. “Her”

2. “American Hustle”

3. “12 Years a Slave”

4. “Gravity”

5. “Inside Llewyn Davis”

6. “Captain Phillips”

7. “The Wolf of Wall Street”

8. “All is Lost”

9. “Dallas Buyers Club”

10. “Prisoners”